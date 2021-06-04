WATCH: Minor League Pitcher Takes a Hard Line Drive to the Head in Frightening Scene

Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was hospitalized Thursday night, after he was hit in the head by a line drive while on the mound for the Durham Bulls. Zombro was reported to be in stable condition Friday morning.

The comebacker to the mound was hit by Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. After being hit in the head, Zombro fell face first on the ground, before beginning to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rain toward the mound.

(WARNING: The video below is graphic. Viewer discretion advised.)

Cumberland and other players could be seen taking a knee, praying for Zombro who was later taken off the field in a stretcher. The game was suspended after the incident.

The Rays later issued a statement, and fortunately Zombro was said to be in stable condition, while still undergoing further treatment. Durham is the Triple-A affiliate of the Rays.

“Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition,” the statement read. “He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates.”

The 26-year-old righthanded pitcher has been in the Tampa Bay Rays organization since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Zombro was named Tampa’s minor league reliever of the year in 2019.

Watch above via, WRAL News

