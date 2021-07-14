WATCH: MLB All-Star Didn’t Know His Fox Mic Was Live As He Swore Like a Truck Driver on National TV

In recent years, Fox has attempted to juice up their MLB All-Star Game broadcast by mic’ing up the players.

Tuesday night, Freddie Freeman joked with broadcasters Joe Buck and John Smoltz from first base, where he could be heard politely complimenting Aaron Judge’s newly designed teeth. Fernando Tatis Jr. was mic’d up and giddy as his friend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a moonshot of a home run. I was waiting for a player to blame striking out on hearing Buck in their ear, unfortunately it didn’t happen.

But the best live mic was the one attached to Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. The 32-year-old Australian-born pitcher stepped on the mound, showing the world an impressive repertoire of fastballs and curse words.

Liam Hendriks saying more bad words. pic.twitter.com/FEHhdyg0l9 — Major League GIFs (@MajorLeagueGIFs) July 14, 2021

After Ozzie Albies doubled off Hendriks in the ninth inning, catcher Mike Zunino walked to the mound and could be heard saying, “this is what the people want, you’re mic’d up.”

“No it’s not working, haven’t heard a thing all night,” Hendriks replied, which could explain why he was so willing to drop F-bombs on the national broadcast.

Kudos to the players for giving Fox and the audience extra access. And credit Joe Buck for his ability to weave interviews in and out of his play-by-play responsibilities during the All-Star broadcast.

Considering the recent Houston Astros electronic sign-stealing scandal, players being mic’d up is something we’re unlikely to see in a real game anytime soon. But for an exhibition, it’s a fun way to give fans additional player access.

Fox

