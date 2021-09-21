WATCH: MLB Outfielder Leaves Batter Stunned After Making Unbelievable Barehanded Catch

Gloves are supposed to be a helpful tool for baseball fielders, but every now and then a player will wow the crowd by making a defensive play with their bare hand. Monday night, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez made an incredible barehanded catch that thrilled the fans, announcers, the batter, and even himself.

During the fourth inning, Washington Nationals leadoff hitter Lane Thomas drove a ball down the rightfield line. Sánchez tracked the ball toward foul territory, but just as he raised his glove, the outfielder came to a quick stop, reached back with his bare hand and made the catch.

“He overran it and caught it with his barehand! YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!” Marlins play-by-play voice Paul Severino exclaimed.

After the catch, Thomas stood near first base with a stunned look on his face as he stared into the outfield. Sánchez offered a smile, acknowledging that he almost made an error by overrunning the ball, but used his incredible athleticism to override the potential blunder.

“WOW,” former Marlin and current analyst Todd Hollandsworth added, invoking Kevin Mitchell to illustrate the rarity of the catch. Mitchell, a former World Series champion, won the 1989 NL MVP with the San Francisco Giants, but his most frequently played highlight remains tracking down a fly ball with his bare hand.

The 23-year-old Sánchez added to his impressive night by hitting a homer to help the Marlins top the Nationals 8-7 in extra innings.

“I was just running really hard after the ball,” Sánchez said of the catch. “I was trying to be very careful with the wall, and I was looking at the wall, looking at the ball, and then suddenly I looked at the ball and I passed the ball completely. I didn’t have any reach with my left hand, so I just pulled that right hand and suddenly I grabbed it.”

Watch above via Bally Sports Florida

