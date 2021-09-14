WATCH: MLB Umpire Bloodied After Getting Blindsided in the Face by Shortstop’s Errant Throw

What began as an impressive play by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa, turned into a frightening moment after first base umpire Junior Valentine was blindsided by an errant throw.

During the game’s second inning, New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar hit a hard grounder to short, causing Valentine to stare at first base in anticipation of a close play. Figuring he was nowhere near the line of fire, Valentine never looked up to watch Sosa fire an errant throw off the heels of his spin-o-rama.

Valentine immediately dropped to the dirt after taking one on the cheek. The umpire had blood dripping from his face as he rolled over and looked up. Major League Baseball isn’t known for its toughness, but Valentine shook off the wound and impressively stayed in the game.

Standing at first base after the injury was Pillar, who knows too much about getting with a baseball. Earlier this season, Pillar took a 94mph fastball to the face, causing a gruesome and bloody scene in the batter’s box. Pillar underwent facial surgery to repair multiple nose fractures and returned to the lineup two weeks later.

Although Monday night’s scene was equally concerning at first, Valentine’s injury ended up being less severe than Pillar’s. Following the game, Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo reported Valentine did not suffer any broken bones off the throw from Sosa.

