Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer team have known of Alejandro Bedoya for nearly a decade — the Philadelphia Union player has long been a stalwart midfielder for the national team. But nothing he has done on the soccer pitch in that time will have earned him as much attention as his stunning goal celebration Sunday night, which came as a direct reaction to a very dark weekend that saw two mass shootings just hours apart.

Playing an away game at D.C. United, Bedoya scored a goal and, after celebrating with his team the captain of the Philadelphia Union went to the sidelines, grabbed a microphone set up to pick up latent audio for the television broadcast and encouraged U.S. government leaders to take action on gun violence.

“Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!” he said.

The game was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1, and so those viewing the game could hear his comments clearly, though it was not audible for the majority of those in attendance at the stadium.

Nonetheless, the video clip of Bedoya exhorting elected leaders to “do something now” has been widely shared and is no less impactful.

Watch above via FS1.

