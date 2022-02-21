The birthplace of the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant sped past using the connoted slogan and went straight for “f*ck Joe Biden” Sunday morning before the Daytona 500.

A few hours before NASCAR’s premier event, Fox 35 in Orlando was live at Daytona International Speedway, interviewing fans who were on the track to sign the finish line. The Fox 35 Orlando reporter walked up to one fan wearing a Trump hat and asked, “what are you going to sign on the finish line?”

“What do you think I’m gonna sign,” the man replied. “I’m gonna sign f*ck Joe Biden!”

“Oh no no no! We’re not doing that,” the seemingly stunned reporter said before walking away. “That’s the risk we have here when we broadcast live.”

The reporter thought better with his next interviewee, a person in an American flag shirt, and asked if he signed something “clean” to avoid accidentally airing another expletive on live TV. “It’s not clean,” the NASCAR fan answered.

The “f*ck Joe Biden” chant was prominently heard at many sporting events last year, but the expletive-laden phrase was replaced by “Let’s Go Brandon” in October, originating at a NASCAR race. Fans were chanting “f*ck Joe Biden after NASCAR’s race at Talladega, when NBC reporter Kelly Stavast misheard the insult during an interview with winning driver Brandon Brown.

Stavast believed the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” to honor Brown and since then, many Donald Trump supporters have continued to use the idiom as a way to criticize Biden. But before the Daytona 500, at least one NASCAR fan chose to bypass the cleaner phrase in favor of the vulgar insult.

Watch above via Fox 35

