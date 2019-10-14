WATCH: NASCAR Pileup Sends Cars Flying

Several big NASCAR pileups took place on Monday, with the biggest resulting in a car flip through the air.

That SUCKS Scary when you see your friend @Brendan62 take the lead then goes for a crazy wreck. Glad he walked away @TalladegaSuperS #nascar pic.twitter.com/fQJ760tpYe — Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) October 14, 2019

Another pileup, which took place earlier in Stage 2 of the race, involved 10 cars.

“The wreck began in Turn 3 when Joey Logano, running in second and receiving a push from Clint Bowyer, made contact with the rear bumper of leader Alex Bowman and turned him around,” reported Yahoo! News. “The resulting crash involved Bowman, Chase Elliott, Dover winner Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece, Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell and Jimmie Johnson.”

In the end, Ryan Blaney won the race, making it Blaney’s third Cup win in total.

