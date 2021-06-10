The national anthem being played before sporting events is often a point of contention, but Wednesday night, it created for a great moment ahead of an NHL playoff game on Long Island.

Nicole Raviv is the New York Islanders house singer for the national anthem. Saturday, technical difficulties within the Nassau Coliseum forced Raviv to rely on the crowd for support in completing the national anthem. And they came through.

#isles fans are heroes. This is more anthem footage from the most memorable performance. Gona miss this barn… pic.twitter.com/XoN1mUvO1D — Nicole Raviv (@thenicoleraviv) June 7, 2021

On Wednesday, there were no technical difficulties, but the crowd still wanted to be heard. This time, it was Raviv’s decision to pass the mic off. Raviv allowed the lively hockey fans to deliver a chilling rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup second round matchup between the Islanders and Boston Bruins.

It’s hard to believe less than two months ago, the Nassau Coliseum opened its doors with 10% capacity. Because of New York’s increasing vaccination rate, which is rapidly approaching 70%, the Islanders are now able to play in front of a sellout crowd, packing 13,917 fans into Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum and allowing for great moments like this one.

