WATCH: NBA Fan Makes ‘One Shining Moment’ Lakers Parody To Commemorate 2021 Season

As we all know, the Los Angeles Lakers season came to an abrupt end Tuesday night when the Phoenix Suns defeated them 121-110 to thrust Tinseltown out of playoff contention this season. Going down as one of the worst teams in franchise history, the Lakers could get nothing right as LeBron James and Co. will be heading to Cancun early to watch the NBA playoffs.

With much of the regular season put to bed, one NBA fan didn’t want people to forget this horrific season for the Lakers. So what did they do, only make a parody video to the song “One Shining Moment” to commemorate the 2021-2022 Lakers.

To put it lightly, it’s f*cking brilliant.

And why wouldn’t it be with such great content from the season as past and present Lakers’ (Yes Deandre Jordan is in the first few seconds) worst moments are encapsulated in one two minute video that chums up the Lakers’ season in a nutshell: an outright disaster.

The Lakers currently sit as the 11th seed in a wide-open Western Conference, boasting an abysmal record of 31-48, 17 games under .500, and the worst record for a LeBron-led team in history.

The clip featured a lot of Russell Westbrook as he was one of the main culprits for the Lakers’ demise this season as nothing seemed to go right for Mr. Triple Double.

Well, there’s always next year, right LeBron.

