WATCH: NBA Fan Superglues Herself to the Court During Timberwolves Play-In Game

Meet Glue Girl, AKA Alicia Santurio, who became one of the trending topics during the NBA Play-In Tournament Tuesday when she ran onto the court and tried to superglue herself to the floor.

Yes, you read that right, a person tried to superglue themselves to the floor of an NBA arena. The incident occurred during the Los Angeles Clippers v. Minnesota Timberwolves game as the second quarter was winding down.

The TNT broadcast didn’t initially capture what had happened as security members and players alike gathered around Santurio to see if she was having a medical issue. Even Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller were confused at what was going on until sideline reporter Allie LaForce stepped in and explained the situation.

LaForce explained that Santurio was actually gluing herself to the floor in a protest of some sort (we’ll get to that in a minute)and that the woman was refusing to remove her wrist from the floor, waiting for the glue to settle in further. This prompted security to forcefully pick her up and take her off the floor, leaving a massive glue-stained handprint next to the baseline.

The only thing crazier than gluing your hand to a basketball court in the middle of an NBA playoff game is thinking you can do it with some basic arts and craft white glue pic.twitter.com/asEnObau0b — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 13, 2022

The protest was later explained by Santurio herself, who wore a “Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive” t-shirt, calling out the inhumane conditions of the Timberwolves Owner’s farm in Iowa, where an avian flu outbreak is currently happening.

Hanging out with the #GlueGirl AKA @aliciasanturio! Why did she superglue herself to the court at tonight’s NBA playoff game? https://t.co/sS3Rqr4lxY — Matt Johnson (@DxE_Matt) April 13, 2022

Glue Girl laughed off the stunt before explaining that the protest was “to raise awareness” for Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group she is a part of, and an investigation into Taylor’s farm that was released earlier in the day.

Regardless, the stunt was definitely original and rememberable, as even the TNT crew, specifically Kevin Harlan, had some fun with Glue Girl.

Kevin Harlan casually taking shots at glue lady “she was sniffing the glue!”😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FyYfOwgUd4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 13, 2022

“She was sniffing the glue,” nice one Kev.

The game was eventually resumed and the mighty Timberwolves came out victorious over the LA squad, 109-104, placing them as the seventh seed in the NBA playoffs this year.

