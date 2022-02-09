WATCH: NBA Fan’s Disastrous Layup Attempt Produces Hysterical Blooper in Front of 14,000 People

History was made during Tuesday night’s Atlanta Hawks-Indiana Pacers matchup, when one NBA fan produced the worst layup attempt ever seen on a professional basketball court.

The crowd of 14,000 entered Atlanta’s State Farm Arena hoping to see great basketball and they certainly enjoyed the Hawks 133-112 victory over Indiana. But the highlight of the night came when a few fans were invited on the court for a skills contest.

This Hawks fan went for the layup and ended up on #Shaqtin 😅 pic.twitter.com/xSx0hmz3SC — Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) February 9, 2022

Three Hawks fans stood at the baseline, prepared to see who could make a layup first. One fan jumped out to an impressive lead as he raced down the court, leaving his competitors in the distance. Surely tasting victory, the fan leapt, nearly tossed the basketball over the backboard and amazingly appeared to trip himself in the air, before painfully crashing onto the hardwood.

An embarrassing display for the fan, but a hilarious moment for the 14,000 other people that were sitting in the crowd for the game.

This is why professional athletes will often scoff at criticism from us fans. We feel justified in heckling superstars for missing contested shots, but when it comes time to show off our own athletic talent, this is how we’re represented?

Credit the fan for giving it his all. The effort was there, but the basketball talent was not. Maybe he exemplified why NBA players wear breathable basketball shorts and not restrictive denim. We’ll blame the historically bad layup attempt on skinny jeans.

