WATCH: NBA Player Ejected After Throwing a Massage Gun On the Court Right in the Middle Of Play

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday night’s game after he launched a massage gun on the floor in the middle of play.

Dedmon came off the floor and onto the bench at the beginning of the second quarter during the Heat’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday. While Heat guard Gabe Vincent brought the ball up the court, a flying object suddenly crashed onto the floor. Players from both teams threw their hands up in the air, the referees blew their whistles, and play was halted.

“Somebody threw one of those Theraguns onto the court, smashed onto the court,” NBA on TNT play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson said.

TNT replayed the play’s sequence from a camera from the far basket, and a black object soared through the air and landed right in front of Heat guard Max Strus, who threw his hands up in anguish.

Dedmon received a technical foul and left the court to head toward the Heat locker room after the referees informed him that he had been ejected from the game. A replay showed Dedmon walking away from head coach Erik Spoelstra after a heated argument and smacking the massage gun out of the hand of a staff member from the Heat before he headed to the tunnel.

“What possessed him to do that?” TNT color commentator Stan Van Gundy questioned.

Spoelstra called the incident “unacceptable,” but he explained that it was part of his team’s personality.

“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Spoelstra said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat.”

Dedmon finished the game with only five minutes played, two points, and three rebounds before the massage gun took flight.

The Heat played shorthanded the rest of the game with only seven players available, and went on to beat the Thunder 112-111.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

