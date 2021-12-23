WATCH: NBA Player Gets Courtside Fans Ejected, Blasts the ‘Little Punks’ and ‘Clowns’ for Heckling his Family

Sporting events have been loaded with unruly fans over the course of the last six months and Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers won’t put up with it.

Wednesday night, Rivers sent two courtside fans home early in Oklahoma City after he had enough of their heckles and jeers directed at his family.

The incident came during the fourth quarter of Denver’s road contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After Rivers hit a corner three, the veteran guard went directly to the refs, signaling toward two courtside fans to have them removed. The fans were quickly escorted away from the court by OKC security.

“You got little punks like that that sit courtside and get real bold because they feel special and they think they’re cool, talking to someone like me,” Rivers told reporters after the game. “I don’t know what they’re doing, I don’t know who they are. Bunch of nobodies just talking. I don’t even care to give them attention. But, clowns be clowns.”

“I don’t mind it most nights,” Rivers continued, noting that he’s grown accustomed to heckling considering he grew up with his father playing in the NBA. But Wednesday night was different. “It was constant. It was like every time down the floor they were saying something about my dad, someone said something about my sister. And that’s when I was like, ‘OK, I’ve had enough a little bit.'”

Rivers joins the growing trend of players having unruly fans ejected from arenas, following the lead of LeBron James and Tristan Thompson.

But it’s mostly been for good cause. During the playoffs last season, fans were involved in a number of incidents with players. One fan spat on a player, others dumped popcorn and threw water bottles at them. In recent months, crowd fights appear to be a common occurrence and just a few weeks ago one fan vomited all over an NBA court.

“I don’t want to be portrayed or try to make myself sound like I’m some tough guy,” Rivers added. “None of those dudes would ever talk to me like that if I wasn’t on the basketball court.”

Watch above via MLG Highlights

