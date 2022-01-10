WATCH: NBA Reporter Suffers Horrific Face Plant After Water Spill Causes Her to Slip on the Court

Fortunately, Kristina Pink did not appear to endure any serious injury after the Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter suffered a violent fall following her postgame interview.

The Clippers beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-93 Sunday afternoon and following the game, Pink conducted an on-court interview with Amir Coffey. After the final question, Pink went to take a step, but her feet immediately went airborne before she slammed back to the ground, taking a nasty face first fall onto the court.

Pink’s crash to the floor was heard loud and clear through her microphone, causing the studio host to quickly shift the broadcast back to the postgame show. Several people, including Coffey rushed to see if Pink was OK. The reporter later tweeted that she was fine, explaining that water was the culprit of the slip.

For everyone asking, I’m ok ❤️ There was water on the court… Appreciate all the messages. — Kristina Pink (@Kristina_Pink) January 10, 2022

“For everyone asking, I’m ok,” Pink wrote on Twitter. “There was water on the court… Appreciate all the messages.”

After the game, Clippers teammates Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann celebrated the win by dousing Coffey in water, leaving a puddle on the court. A wet court can be hazardous enough for people in basketball sneakers. High heels, hardwood and water clearly aren’t the best combination for walking conditions.

Cool off the hot Coffey! 💦 pic.twitter.com/tv76ssXPaI — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 9, 2022

On a brighter note, a longtime NBA and NFL sideline reporter, Pink filled in as the game analyst for the Clippers TV broadcast Saturday afternoon and she drew rave reviews for her performance.

Watch above via Bally Sports San Diego

