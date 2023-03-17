WATCH: NBA Star Restrained By Official, Teammate in Confrontation With Heckling Fan

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray had to be restrained by his teammate, Nikola Jokić, after fans in Detroit began to heckle him during play on Thursday night.

The video begins with several fans mocking Murray from their courtside seats at Little Caesars Arena, and once play was halted, he approached the section of loudmouths. NBA official Andy Nagy quickly stopped Murray from getting close to the one man he picked out in the crowd.

“You ain’t gonna do shit, boy!” one fan shouted.

Jokić, who’s 6’11,” ran over and grabbed Murray before anything physical happened. Little Caesars Arena security ran over to find out what the situation was.

Murray turned around and exchanged a few more words with the heckling fan, and at that point, all the Nuggets players on the floor ran over to assist their teammate.

“Hey, Jokić, chill!” another fan shouted.

Listen as these Pistons fans were trash talking Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/1uocLLBpZK — Nuggets World 🌎 (@jokerszn15) March 17, 2023

As of writing this post, it is unclear whether or not the obnoxious fans were booted from the Detroit arena for crossing the line in their very expensive seats.

The Nuggets went on to beat the Pistons 119-100. Denver leads the NBA’s Western Conference, whereas the Pistons are dead last in the Eastern Conference with a total of 15 wins in what I think they would call a rebuilding year.

Over the last few months, fan-athletes relationships have taken cringy and awkward turns across the sports world.

A man invaded stormed the pitch during a soccer match and sucker punch a goalie before the netminder chose to hit the crazed fan back.

Another fan had a similar instance where he ran on the field and punched a player before the match began, which resulted in that player’s ejection for defending himself.

One incident that took a wild turn was when an entire women’s soccer team chased down a referee, off the pitch and all the way into the tunnel, for not awarding a penalty to that team.

Watch the clip above via Twitter.

