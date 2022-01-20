WATCH: Nets Assistant Coach Makes a Shocking Defensive Play to Help Steal the Win

The Brooklyn Nets’ best defensive play against the Washington Wizards didn’t come from one of their superstar players, it came from an assistant coach.

With less than six minutes to go during the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 119-118 victory over the Wizards Wednesday night, Washington’s Spencer Dinwiddie attempted to get the ball to his teammate Kyle Kuzma. With Kuzma standing in front of the visiting bench, Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool quickly reached out to deflect the ball.

Instead of an open three-point attempt for Washington, the Nets grabbed the loose ball and pushed it up the court.

It’s not uncommon for assistant coaches to draw up a defensive scheme in late game situations, but coming off the bench to make the play themselves is unheard of — and not exactly legal. Unfortunately for the Wizards, referees missed the egregious deflection. Kuzma ran down the court and forced a foul so he could take a minute to berate the refs, but it was too late.

Just as courtside fans are expected to avoid interference, players and coaches on the bench need to do a better job of keeping their hands to themselves. But officials should also help keep the court clear. At the moment that Vanterpool reached out to deflect Dinwiddie’s pass, a Nets bench player can be seen with his foot on the court, which easily could have tripped Kuzma on the play.

The fourth quarter change of possession proved to be crucial in the game, with Washington nearly coming back from a double-digit deficit, but ultimately falling one point short in their effort.

Watch above via NBC Sports Washington

