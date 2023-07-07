WATCH: New Video Supports Britney Spears’ Claim That She Didn’t Grab NBA Rookie Victor Wembanyama Before Security Slapped Her

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A new video seems to confirm Britney Spears’ claim that she merely tapped San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama before one of his security guards slapped her in the face.

On Wednesday, Spears approached Wembanyama in a restaurant. As she tried tapping him to get his attention, Damian Smith — Director of Team Security for the Spurs — backhanded her as the group continued walking. He later apologized at her table for not immediately recognizing her, but a police report was still filed later that night.

The next day, Wembanyama claimed she grabbed him from behind. He also did not look back at who she was and didn’t know Smith smacked her. Spears, on the other hand, insisted she only tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention because it was too loud in the restaurant.

The video obtained by TMZ shows Spears approach the 7-foot-5 center from behind. She appears to reach up in an effort to tap his shoulder, but Smith immediately swats her arm away. As a result of the motion, Smith makes contact with Spears’ face. The smack appears to have been unintentional.

“That’s America for you!” Spears could be heard saying. “Fuck you all!”

Someone else can also be heard saying, “Yo, that’s Britney Spears!” in response to her getting hit.

The police concluded its investigation after it reviewed footage of the altercation. No charges were filed as Smith was trying to protect Wembanyama.

