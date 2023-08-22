WATCH: New Washington Commanders Owner Begins Tenure With Painfully Awkward Handshake in the Monday Night Football Booth

In what was likely his first time being seen by millions since taking over as the new owner of the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris made quite an impression when he initiated an all-time awkward handshake with announcer Joe Buck.

Toward the end of the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, Harris joined Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth to talk about his group’s purchase of the team. Buck started the interview by detailing Harris’ previous sports investments.

“You’re no stranger to professional sports teams,” Buck said as he motioned toward Harris with his right hand.

Harris mistakenly interpreted the gesture as Buck offering his hand, so he reached out with his own hand to complete oddly-timed handshake. Immediately after, Aikman appeared to acknowledge the mistake as he could be seen laughing.

New Monday Night Countdown host Scott Van Pelt even poked fun at the awkward moment. As the game was winding down, Van Pelt was talking to Aikman and Buck while teasing a number of topics he planned on covering on SportsCenter, including New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s surprising admiration for Taylor Swift.

“We keep our finger on the pulse of America,” Van Pelt said.

Then, the broadcast switched to a shot of Harris on the sideline. Van Pelt couldn’t resist.

“I didn’t get a handshake from him today though,” he said, eliciting laughter from the booth.

“Did [Scott Van Pelt] say Bill Belichick was talking about Taylor Swift?”- Joe Buck “That’s right, Joe. We keep our finger on the pulse of America… I didn’t get a handshake from [Commanders owner Josh Harris] today though.”- SVP 😂 pic.twitter.com/MQJv1bdWCj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 22, 2023

