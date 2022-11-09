WATCH: New York Rangers Fan Wins Car After Nailing Nearly Impossible Shot From Center Ice

A lucky New York Rangers fan walked away from Tuesday night’s game with a brand new car after he nailed a shot from center ice.

Ryan Rosado from New Jersey knocked in the shot from center ice during the “shoot to win” competition as the game went to an intermission break. He missed his first attempt when he stood at the blue line, in which he would have won $500.

Rosado then shot the puck in through a small cutout the same size as the puck from even further away. He jumped up in celebration after the puck disappeared behind the sign, and the fans at Madison Square Garden erupted. Rosado walked toward a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV and got in the passenger seat.

“My whole body was so numb,” Rosado told the New York Post. “I couldn’t feel anything. I think the puck bounced over a snow patch and went in. I almost passed out when I saw it.”

Rosado filled in for his sister, Kayla, who was supposed to take the shot from center ice, but she declined and let her brother do it instead.

Rosado also walked away with a signed stick from Rangers’ forward Mika Zibanejad, the player whose jersey Rosado donned on the ice.

The Rangers lost 4-3 to their in-state rivals, the New York Islanders, after they blew a 3-1 lead in the third period.

Watch above via the New York Rangers.

