WATCH: NFL Analyst Drops F-Bomb on Talk Show, Co-Host Unapologetic About It

For decades, talk show hosts alike have apologized for the occasional expletive that slips out of their mouths, reading a half-hearted apology to the public for possibly “offending” the audience. But that didn’t happen when NFL analyst Chris Simms let one slip on Pro Football Talk Live Thursday. While Simms tried to apologize for the F-bomb, host Mike Florio decided to skip all that and kept it real with the audience.

The slip-up happened on Thursday’s show airing on Peacock, as Florio took over the moment, explaining that instead of an apology, they would just move past the F-bomb.

Take a look at the funny moment.

“‘You told us to stop, so I don’t know what the hell to do! What the fuck! Geez!'” These Chris Simms comments on Pro Football Talk Live did not receive an apology. pic.twitter.com/JYfX3Z1FIh — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 28, 2022

“You told us to stop, so I don’t know what the hell to do! What the fuck! Geez!” Simms said, letting it fly.

“Woah,” Florio said initially, trying to get a reaction.

“Peacock first,” Simms stated, “That came out of my mouth.”

“Instead of coming back from break and reading an apology we don’t mean,” Florio said. “We’re not sorry it happened, life is rated-R. If you don’t like it go watch something else.”

Simms applauded his co-host for defending him as the slip-up received backing from the entire production, tweeting out an un-apology on the show’s official Twitter account.

We do not apologize to anyone who may have been offended by Chris saying the F word. #RealLifeIsRatedR https://t.co/LOz3RVGZcF — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2022

“We do not apologize to anyone who may have been offended by Chris saying the F word,” the show tweeted out Thursday.

