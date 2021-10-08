WATCH: NFL Fan Gets His Scalp Clawed by Massive Talons During Seahawks Mascot Blunder

Baseball fans bring their gloves to games, golf patrons dress like they’re about to play a round when they attend PGA events, and Seattle Seahawks fans might have to start wearing helmets to the stadium.

At the end of the first quarter, during this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams, Fox aired one of the game’s most shocking moments. Seattle’s live mascot, an actual hawk, flew off course, ignored its handler and landed on a fan in the crowd.

The bird named Taima, typically flies out of the Seahawks tunnel before games and returns to its handler David Knutson. But after landing on a person in the crowd, Taima the Augur hawk, proceeded to scratch and claw the fan’s scalp, a feeling that surely didn’t mirror a massage.

“We’ve got a runaway!” Fox play-by-play voice Joe Buck said. “Get that guy season tickets!”

“Get him a helmet,” analyst Troy Aikman added.

Those massive talons are designed for tearing prey to shreds, not calmly perching on top of a person’s head. And according to a nearby spectator, Taima remained on the fan for much longer than any of us would like to have those talons scratching at our scalp.

The Seahawk landed on a fan!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DmJ5aiZ54a — Crypto Dawg (@Go_Dawgs_91) October 8, 2021

Fortunately, the fan and Taima both were reportedly unharmed by the incident, but season tickets may still be deserved.

Watch above via Fox

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com