WATCH: NFL Holds Moment of Silence for Kobe and Gianna Bryant and Chris Doleman

The NFL held a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, along with Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, Sunday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join in a moment of silence as the 49’ers, Chiefs, and National Football League express our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost this past week,” declared the announcer before the game. “Nine individuals, whose lives were cut short in Sunday’s tragic accident, including Gianna and Kobe Bryant, as well as pro football Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings legend Chris Doleman, who fought a courageous battle with cancer. They will never be forgotten.”

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California last Sunday.

According to the New York Times, “Investigators are exploring several possible causes of the crash, including mechanical failure, and questions remain about what went wrong for an experienced pilot who had frequently flown similar routes in Southern California.”

