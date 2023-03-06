WATCH: NFL Network Runs Hysterical Highlight Package of Host’s 40-Yard Dash Time Against Draft Eligible Players

NFL Network ran a highlight reel package of host Rich Eisen‘s 40-yard dash time and compared him to the young athletes in the league’s combine.

Every year at the NFL’s Draft Combine in Indianapolis, Eisen takes time out of his broadcasting duties to run the 40-yard dash for charity. He participates in the quick sprint with a full suit on as well.

After the combine ended on Sunday, the NFL Network decided to show how slow Eisen’s 2020 run went against those who were there to showcase their talent for the NFL teams.

“It’s simulcam time!” Eisen’s co-host Daniel Jeremiah said.

The NFL Network host’s run was overlapped with star players from the 2023 Draft Combine, and even with a five-yard head start, Eisen, 53, began to lose dramatically.

“Ah, it’s not fair!” Eisen said as he continued to watch players beat him, regardless of how far of a headstart the graphics team gave him.

After his run came up short against two of the heaviest players at the combine, Siaki Ika, 335lbs, and Dawand Jones, 374lbs, Eisen was matched up against people he thought he had a chance against, the NFL Network crew.

“Gosh, Rich, come on! You gotta get somebody here!” Jeremiah said.

Out of the eight contestants from the flagship channel of the National Football League, Eisen did not beat a single person.

“I’m running in a suit!” Eisen said.

The person who put together the overlapped video of Eisen’s demise, Peter Frank, also known as Simulcast Guy, included his run against the host.

“It’s a tie! That’s a tie!” Jeremiah said.

For his final competitor, Eisen went up against the graphics designer for NFL Network. The “Graphics Guy” got out an early lead, but 20 yards into the run, the turf monster jumped up and caught him, and he fell.

It took the NFL Network host 10 races to finally win one, and it came with the help of one guy tripping over himself.

“I will take any victory I can,” Eisen said.

