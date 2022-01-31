WATCH: NFL on CBS Gets Absolutely Dominated by That Applebee’s Song During Epic Halftime Fail

NFL fans could care less about studio shows broadcasting from the field and they could care less about that Applebee’s song, yet CBS forced us to suffer through both Sunday afternoon.

After the Kansas City Chiefs jumped out to a 21-10 lead at halftime of the AFC Championship game, CBS sent James Brown, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason onto the field to break it all down for the fans at home. As the broadcast returned from a commercial break and the cameras panned to the crew, the audience noticed what appeared to be a giant speaker behind them.

And then it happened. The stadium PA introduced country singer Walker Hayes who started playing his infamous song Fancy Like, also known as the Applebee’s song.

Everyone’s ears were confused as they struggled to decide whether they were listening to astute analysis from the CBS crew or the Applebee’s song that was designed as a halftime show for the fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Was the issue the set placement for The NFL Today? Stage placement for Hayes? Speaker placement? Or a combination of all three? Either way, as Brown, Simms, Burleson and Esiason attempted to break down Kansas City’s 21-10 lead over Cincinnati, it was rendered useless by a poorly produced segment.

I’m not sure why networks have a fascination with putting analysts on the field. It adds nothing to the broadcast and creates the possibility for unforeseen hurdles. Fox similarly had their studio crew on the field for halftime of the NFC Championship game.

While the at home audience could hear The Chainsmokers performing in the background, they were not nearly as drowned out as the CBS crew was by Applebee’s. Fox also did not have their analysts sitting on set, allowing them to avoid getting stuck behind a speaker.

Watch above via CBS

