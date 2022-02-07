WATCH: NFL Star Tyreek Hill Drowns Himself with Two Tallboys During Epic Stone Cold Beer Chug Fail

The NHL All-Star Game and NFL Pro Bowl were both held in Las Vegas over the weekend, and the dueling events led to a great time for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill played in the Pro Bowl and attended the NHL All-Star Game, where he was interviewed by ESPN’s Lauren Rutledge. During the lively conversation, Hill challenged eight-time gold medal winner Usain Bolt to a race before adding, “there is one more thing I want to do before I leave this game.”

The 27-year-old wide receiver proceeded to saturate himself with 32 ounces of beer in an attempt at giving his best impersonation of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Much like the former WWE champion, Hill grabbed two cans of beer and slammed them together above his head. Unlike the former WWE champion, Hill didn’t appear to get one ounce of beer in his mouth. Two Bud Heavy tallboys, wasted. Despite the spillage, the performance was memorable.

Rutledge quickly dodged the beer shower, before returning to ask Hill how he felt. “I FEEL GREAT BABY,” Hill yelled. “Go Chiefs.”

As for the challenge to Bolt, Hill and the 35-year-old retired Olympic sprinter have gone back and forth a few times in the last year about a potential race. Bolt previously claimed Hill had “no chance” to beat him, prompting the NFL wide receiver to mock the Jamaican sprinter as “old and washed up.”

“I’m baiting Usain Bolt into coming out of retirement to race me,” Hill told Rutledge at the NHL All-Star game. “That is a challenge,” Hill added, suggesting the race should take place in Las Vegas.

