WATCH: NFL Tight End Carted Off Field with Neck Injury After Frightening Collision with Cameraperson

A scary scene took place Sunday afternoon as Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was carted off the field after colliding with a cameraperson near the end zone.

The incident occurred during the second quarter of WFT’s 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With WFT near the 20-yard-line, quarterback Taylor Heinicke fired a pass to his tight end who was cutting across the end zone.

As Seals-Jones reached for the ball, his momentum took him out-of-bounds, crashing into a camera operator and slamming his head onto the turf. The 6-foot-5 243lb tight end appeared to receive the brunt of the collision, with the cameraperson quickly getting back up on his feet.

Seals-Jones was carted off the field with a neck injury and would not return. Luckily, the injury did not end up being severe. Following the game, WFT head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Seals-Jones was fine and walking around the locker room without issue.

According to Fox, the camera operator received a cut on his nose, but was able to work the rest of the game. Being a camera operator or photographer at sporting events can be a dangerous task. They’re often forced to put their bodies in harm’s way while attempting to get close to the action without disrupting the game and Sunday afternoon served as a reminder of that risk.

Watch above via Fox

