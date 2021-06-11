WATCH: NHL Player’s Stunned Response to Reporter Who Asks Him if He Should ‘Just Say F*ck It’

The Colorado Avalanche were knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday night, after losing their second round series to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

With their season ending in disappointment, team veteran Nathan MacKinnon wasn’t in the mood for any playful banter, having failed to win a Cup during his eight seasons with the Avalanche.

Enter Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey News, who asked MacKinnon a strange, and relatively unprofessional question that left the Avalanche star looking around in total befuddlement.

“I’m just thinking out loud in your shoes right now,” Dater began. “Alright we’ve done all we can do, we’ve done all the game planning, maybe just – fuck it, we’ll go in next year and not think and just win this thing when we don’t think that much. Am I on the right path at all with this? Like maybe this guy’s thinking too much?”

“No.” MacKinnon answered, as he rolled his eyes and searched for help, hoping someone would quickly ask the next question.

Dater has been on the Avalanche beat since the NHL team moved to Colorado from Quebec in 1995. For most of his tenure covering the team, Dater worked with the Denver Post, but the veteran writer was fired by the outlet in 2014 following profanity laced rants and harassing a female hockey fan on Twitter. Last year, Dater spoke with Jeff Pearlman about rehabbing his image and coming back from the incident.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com