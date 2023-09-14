Watch O.J. Simpson Faceplant With a Painfully Awkward Quip Comparing Aaron Rodgers’ Injury to 9/11

While it’s hard to argue that the season-ending injury of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was heartbreaking, some on the internet have gone a bit too far in describing the extent of that heartbreak.

Now, hall-of-fame running back O.J. Simpson can count himself among them.

Simpson appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Is It What It Is, the sports talk show featuring rappers Mase and Cam’ron. As the three discussed Rodgers’ injury and the future of the Jets, Simpson made the bizarre choice to compare it to the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Rodgers’ injury — which occurred during the first Monday Night Football of the 2023 season — was also on Sept. 11.

“The Jets are still gonna be good,” Simpson said. “They got that defense, and (Zach Wilson) learned a lot from Aaron. Unfortunately, 9/11 is just a bad day to New York.”

Taken aback by the absurdity of the statement, both rappers immediately burst into laughter before the group continued on with the football discussion.

Since getting out of prison — and joining the world of social media soon after — Simpson has voiced a number of questionable comments about a variety of issues. When former NFL receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for a fatal DUI crash, Simpson made another head-scratching comparison to his own conviction for armed robbery in 2008.

