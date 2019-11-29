comScore

WATCH LIVE: MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

WATCH: Ole Miss WR’s ‘Dog Pee’ TD Celebration Results in One-Point Loss to Archrvial Miss. State

By Reed RichardsonNov 29th, 2019, 1:57 am

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore's 'Dog Piss' TD Celebration Costs Team the Victory
In a rollercoaster ending to the annual Egg Bowl rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, a last-second score by Rebels’ WR Elijah Moore that looked like it would send the game to overtime ended up costing his team the game when he drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for a TD celebration where he pretended to pee like a dog in the end zone.

With just four seconds left in the fourth quarter, Moore had caught a short pass near the goal line and plowed through a Bulldogs defender to score, cutting Mississippi State’s lead to one, 21-20. But Moore then scrambled around the end zone on all fours in celebration and subsequently lifted his leg to simulate a dog urinating, which instantly drew the referee’s flag.

The resulting penalty pushed Ole Miss’ extra point attempt back 15 yards, and when Rebels kicker Luke Logan sailed his PAT kick wide right the Ole Miss players were stunned at having snatched defeat from the jaws of a possible overtime victory. And the bizarre “dog pee” ending quickly began trending online.

After the game, Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said he was “disappointed that it happened” but went easy on his star receiver, Moore. “That’s not who he is,” Luke said. “Elijah’s a good kid. He just got caught up in the moment.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: