WATCH: Packers Linebacker Ejected After Shoving Member Of The Lions’ Medical Staff

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s game after he decided to shove a member of the Detroit Lions medical staff.

Late in the 4th quarter of Sunday night’s game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed a pass to running back D’Andre Swift, who was tackled awkwardly and needed medical assistance. As the Lions’ trainers ran onto the field to help, trainers tried to get to him as players stood around Swift. One medical trainer tried to get passed Walker, and Walker decided to shove him. The personal foul penalty came in late, and both NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collingsworth were disgusted when they saw the replay.

“Oh, he pushed a member of the athletic training staff. That’s ridiculous,” Tirico said in disgust.

Collingsworth brought up the scary situation from the previous Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Bills trainer Denny Kellington gave Hamlin CPR on the field, ultimately saving Hamlin’s life.

“If there’s ever a reason to never push the athletic trainers, this would certainly be that week,” Collingsworth added.

The third member of Sunday Night Football‘s booth, former NFL referee Terry McAuley, was brought in after Tirico asked if a player could get ejected for such a ridiculous move.

“Absolutely, we’ve seen that on the sidelines with pushing or contacting coaches,” McAuley answered. “They are going to disqualify for that. They are going to disqualify for that, so yes we were just informed.”

The referees were ready to start the game again, and players from both teams lined up to get another play in, and head referee Brad Rogers blew his whistle to stop the play before it began.

“Number seven’s unsportsmanlike conduct is disqualified,” Rogers announced to the fans at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

NBC showed the replay again, and it appeared that Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt bumped into the trainer as well, but Walker was the only one who got called for the penalty and was ejected for the shove.

“So the trainer is just trying to get in to give assistance to Swift, and he didn’t do anything except trying to wedge his way in there, which you have to do,” Collingsworth continued.

Walker took to Twitter Monday morning to apologize for what he called a “stupid decision”:

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve question myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! I understand I have to face everything that comes with the deicsion ive made and im definitely paying for it now. Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew i messsed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry.

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

This was the second time Walker was ejected this season. The “again” that Walker referred to was an incident when he was ejected earlier this season against the Bills after he shoved a non-uniformed player.

Quay Walker got ejected twice this year. BOTH times for shoving staff on the opposing team. This was the first one vs the Bills pic.twitter.com/ptCuSVQMAi — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) January 9, 2023

