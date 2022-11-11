WATCH: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Celebrates Win By Headbutting Teammates While Not Wearing Helmet

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield headbutted his teammates in celebration without a helmet after their win Thursday night.

Mayfield served as the backup quarterback to Phillip Walker in the Panthers’ win against the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on Thursday night. The Panthers have struggled this season; they fired head coach Matt Rhule after five games and have a (3-7) record.

Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, was benched after his poor play earlier in the season. He did not play one snap in Thursday night’s game.

After a late field goal by kicker Eddy Piñeiro, Panthers players lined up as they congratulated one another. Mayfield came off the sideline to use his head to congratulate his teammates instead of a handshake. Mayfield landed five headbutts on his teammates before he finally stopped. Mayfield stopped the headbutts after he landed a vicious strike to tight end Tommy Tremble.

Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were shocked at Mayfield’s actions.

“That’s a good way to end up in concussion protocol even though you don’t get into the game,” Michaels said as he watched Mayfield issue the headbutts.

The NFL had witnessed one of its most controversial concussions earlier this season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was concussed after being slammed to the ground and had his hands locked up in week four of the NFL season.

pic.twitter.com/8n2LOEbVof — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2022

Watch above.

