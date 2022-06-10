WATCH: Pat McAfee Goes Wild When 8-Year-Old Drops F-Bomb Live On Air

Pat McAfee and crew went into absolute hysterics when a young listener called into the show and said something no one expected.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Pac McAfee Show 2.0, the crew was taking listener calls.

“Let’s go to Dan in Connecticut. Lovely place here on the Five Energy phone line. What’s going on Dan?” McAfee said.

A young voice came on the line, “Oh, what’s up Pat McAfee!”

“Dan, you are too young to listen to this show. I can tell through — how old are you?” McAfee immediately replied.

“I’m not Dan. I’m Owen,” the kid corrected.

“Owen, how old are you?” McAfee asked.

“I am eight and a half,” Owen replied reluctantly.

“If you’re telling us your half age, you’re too young to be listening,” co-host Tone Digz said.

“What do you want to talk about, Owen?” McAfee asked.

“I wanna talk about how inspiring this show is. You’re inspiring this whole entire world with how you’re talking about sports. And how you’re talking about your life experience.”

A shocked McAfee seemed touched by the compliment. “Thank you, Owen” he replied.

“And also fuck Boston!” Owen said before the phone disconnected.

The entire crew burst into pandemonium, cheering and shouting for the eight-year-old who had gone rogue.

“Owen, you’re the best. I wanna let Owen know if you’re still listening, Owen, you’re inspiring,” McAfee yelled.

“Best kid ever,” co-host A.J. Hawk said.

“I didn’t know. Eight and a half could do that,” McAfee said, trying to grasp what just happened.

The crew begins giving a round of applause to the kid.

“He was making me feel good too, by the way, he was making me feel good. Making the show feel good. He was talking us up. He was hying us up. And then boom,” McAfee said.

Listen above via The Pac McAfee Show 2.0.

