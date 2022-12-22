WATCH: Patriots Fan Goes Viral for Keeping Cool While Nasty Raider Fan Badgers Him in Stands During Wild Finish

A New England Patriots fan showed incredible restraint after a Las Vegas Raiders fan began to harass him following the Raiders’ win over the Patriots.

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Raiders saw a crazy ending on the last play of regulation with a tied game after Patriots wide receiver Jacobi Meyers decided to lateral the ball into the middle of the field and got intercepted by Raiders defensive lineman Chandler Jones. Jones ran the ball into the endzone with no time left on the clock, and the Raiders won 30-24.

The viral video began just as Jones ran into the endzone, and the Raiders fan — a woman dressed in a Raiders Derek Carr jersey — began to hound a young man in a Patriots Tom Brady jersey.

A man in a Raiders John Matuszak jersey began to grab her by the sides and tried to restrain her from the man in the Brady jersey. The Patriots fan stood still and did not react, as the lady was pretty much in his face. The lady bumped into him and turned around to hug the man in the Matuszak jersey.

After the hug, she began to high-five all the Raiders fans surrounding her. She then decided to take her sweatshirt and flapped it up and down as she stood less than a foot away from the man in the Brady jersey.

She then got close to the Patriots fan’s face and began to shout at him like a baseball manager arguing with an umpire. The man in the Brady jersey finally did say something to her as she walked away.

As the video began widely circulating, a man named Jerry Edmond identified himself as the Patriots fan in the video.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the kind words,” Edmond wrote. “I’m the Patriots fan in the video, my name is Jerry Edmond and that was my first ever NFL game. I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women so I kept my cool.”

Edmond discussed the incident in a live video.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com