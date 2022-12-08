WATCH: Pete Davidson Freaks Eli Manning OUT With Bedroom Mural Of Star QB

Comedian Pete Davidson freaked out former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning when he showed the football star his bedroom.

The Super Bowl winner brought his self-titled Eli Manning Show to Davidson, and got an eye-opening tour of the comic’s pad that turned into internet gold.

The always polite Eli first asked if he needed to take off his shoes, and although Davidson said winning two Super Bowls meant he didn’t have to, the boy scout quarterback took them off anyway.

The tour continued through the apartment room by room, eventually leading to Davidson’s roommate’s room. The plain décor was devoid of the wall posters and other bachelor items you might expect.

Pete’s room, which looked like what a diehard, teenage Giants fan might have, was the opposite: packed with fan gear and posters.

Pictures were plastered over the wall, mainly of the two-time Super Bowl MVP himself. The centerpiece: A gigantic Fathead of Manning’s face that dominated the room. Manning let out a nervous laugh after he realized the whole room was a mural of himself.

“So, it’s like pretty chill,” Davidson said of the tribute room.

“I’m leaving; I’m freaked out a little bit,” Manning said nervously, selling the joke with, “Good meeting you, Pete, alright, see you later.”

But of course he kept the bit alive and came back in to admire the over-the-top admiring.

“I got one of you and random kids at Dunkin Donuts over there, which is kinda weird,” Davidson pointed out.

The random kids in the picture were Manning’s kids and his former center and current show co-host Shaun O’Hara with his children.

“Those are my kids,” Manning answered.

“Those are your kids?” Davidson asked and began to laugh. “I should do research.”

There were a few photos on the wall Manning did not remember taking or didn’t know existed.

“I’ve never even seen this before,” Manning said, stunned. “What is this? You have pictures I haven’t even seen.”

“Yeah, this is awesome,” Davidson replied.

The hilarious weirdness did not stop there. The two thought it would be a great idea to start a mutually admiring Instagram account together. That account is pete_eli10, and they have only posted pictures of each other together.

Watch above via The Eli Manning Show.

