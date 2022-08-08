WATCH: Pete Rose Tells Profane Anecdote About a ‘C*ck-High Fastball’ in Bizarre, Rambling Cameo at Phillies Game

MLB all-time hits leader Pete Rose told a profane anecdote about a “cock-high fastball” in a bizarre, profane and rambling broadcast booth cameo on Sunday.

Rose, who played for the Philadelphia Philliets between 1979 and 1983, made an appearance in the NBC Sports Philadelphia booth on Sunday during the Phillies home game against the Washington Nationals. Rose was on hand to take part in ceremonies honoring the 1980 Phillies, who won the World Series.

Rose talked about catching a foul ball during Game 6 of the 1980 World Series where catcher Bob Boone dropped it but Rose caught it. Rose described Boone as slow like he was carrying a piano on his back. Rose said there was a saying “It’s okay to carry a piano on your back, but don’t stop the play [you] son of a bitch, okay.”

“Just get around the bases,” said Rose, elaborating on the expression’s meaning.

Recalling catching the foul ball, Rose said, “I had to watch out for the horseshit over there because the horses on the field.”

“Is this an X-rated show?” asked Rose. He added, “You guys are being off the air tomorrow.”

Moments later, Rose recalled Cincinnati Reds teammate Tony Pérez, who hit a game-winning home run, being asked by radio broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, “Tony, congratulations. What did you hit?” Rose said that Pérez answered, “Joe, I hit a cock-high fastball.”

“And Joe didn’t know what to say. Joe said, ‘No shit?’” Rose said, laughing.

Rose’s profane remarks in the booth weren’t the only comments he made Sunday which drew condemnation. Following the ceremony, Rose was asked by Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey, the only female Phillies beat writer, about sexual misconduct allegations from the 1970s. Rose responded, “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.”

I asked Pete Rose what he would say to people who say his presence here sends a negative message to women. His response: “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.” — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 7, 2022

When asked about it again, Rose said, “I’m here for the Philly fans. I’m here for my teammates, okay? I’m here for the Philly organization. And who cares what happened 50 years ago? You weren’t even born. So you shouldn’t be talking about it because you weren’t born.”

Watch above, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

