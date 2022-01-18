WATCH: Peyton Manning Falls Victim to the Dreaded Hot Mic with NSFW Moment on ESPN

Peyton Manning fell victim to the dreaded hot mic moment during ESPN’s alternate broadcast of the NFC Wild Card game matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals Monday night.

Shortly after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found Odell Beckham Jr. for the game’s first touchdown, Eli Manning tossed it to his older brother for analysis on the score.

“I can’t hear sh*t,” Peyton Manning quickly uttered.

The younger Manning quickly tried to cover for his brother’s gaffe, “Never mind. Peyton’s, Peyton’s doing something else,” the former New York Giants quarterback hilariously added.

Usually, the Manning brothers get their guests to drop NSFW language during ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Marshawn Lynch infamously let the expletives fly during his appearance on the ManningCast earlier this season. Eli Manning also had his own run in with the FCC when he hit America with two middle fingers.

Monday night was Peyton’s turn for ESPN. Although the Disney-owned sports network prefers to keep a family friendly atmosphere, the accidental S-bomb was rather harmless.

The NFC Wild Card game was the final broadcast of the NFL season for the Manning brothers, in what will be deemed a highly successful experiment. ESPN recently announced a similar alternate broadcast for Sunday Night Baseball during the 2022 season, featuring Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay.

