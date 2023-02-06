WATCH: Peyton Manning Throws a Bizarre Tantrum at the End of the Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning threw a tantrum following a controversial ending to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

Manning and his younger brother Eli were the respective coaches for the AFC and NFC teams in the NFL’s newly formatted Pro Bowl games. The NFC had a two-point lead and possession of the football with 41 seconds left in the game. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was the quarterback for the NFC, and he decided to take a knee to run the rest of the clock out. After Cousins took the kneel down to end the game, Peyton came running off the sideline, screaming at the officials.

“You can’t run! It’s a penalty!” Manning said. “That’s a penalty! You can’t run!”

Manning argued that since the NFC had the ball inside the five-yard line, they could not run the ball, to which the knee counted as a run by the quarterback. The official went to shake Manning’s hand, but then he quickly realized the former NFL quarterback approached him to continue to shout.

“That’s a penalty!” Manning said. “Inside the five, you can’t run!”

Players from the AFC team began to repeat Manning’s rhetoric as they walked off the sidelines. He walked away with disgust on his face.

“Peyton furious with this Pac-12 official,” ESPN play-by-play announcer Pat McAfee said. “The intricacies of flag football being argued about by Peyton Manning. I love everything about it!”

ESPN color commentator Kirk Herbstreit agreed with McAfee and said, “yeah, that was great. What a way to finish.”

On the other sideline, younger brother Eli had the opposite reaction to Peyton’s. After Cousins took the knee, players on Eli’s NFC team gave him a Gatorade shower.

A camera caught Peyton shaking hands with players on the NFC team, and he had a smile on his face, so his mini-meltdown was not long, but it bothered him that the official did not call a penalty on the NFC team for running the ball inside the five-yard line.

Watch above via ESPN.

