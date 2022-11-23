WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Linemen Nail Cover Of ‘White Christmas’ Set to Release as Single

Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata nailed a cover of the song “White Christmas” and will release the single on Friday.

Kelce, Johnson, and Mailata announced in October that the trio would release a Christmas-themed album before Christmas Day.

Kelce and Johnson were part of the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl team, and after wins, the two would wear a dog mask to embrace the underdog role the team played throughout the championship.

Kelce came up with the idea to create a Christmas album, but the problem he thought he faced was that he could not sing, so he called Johnson and Mailata for help.

Mailata appeared on Fox’s show The Masked Singer and had an outstanding performance.

The trio recorded their album in July 2022, an entire album named “A Philly Special Christmas,” and plans to release a full album of Christmas songs on December 23rd.

“I had an idea that doing a Christmas album would be great,” Kelce said. “The problem is I can’t sing, so I knew I would have to coax guys that could sing and come do this. That’s when I went to Jordan and Lane.”

Kelce hired the drummer from War on Drugs, Charlie Hall, to help orchestrate the NFL player’s album.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mailata, the left tackle for the Eagles, posted a teaser to their first single that will be released from the album, a cover to “White Christmas.”

Kelce was shown as he sang his part, but when it got to Mailata’s turn, he stole the show and sounded like a professional singer. Kelce was amazed by Mailata’s voice and almost fell to the ground as he listened.

Hall and another assistant moved their arms up and down as they followed along to the beat.

Not only do the Eagles have a great offensive line that has led them to a (9-1) start and are in first place in the NFC East, but they also have an offensive line of pretty good singers. Just what Philly sports fans needed, another reason to boast.

Watch above via Jordan Mailata’s Instagram.

