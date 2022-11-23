WATCH: Philadelphia Fans Go Berserk After Former 76er Ben Simmons Misses Two Free Throws to Win Them Free Chicken Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers fans went crazy after former 76ers guard and current Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons missed two throws and won free chicken nuggets for the whole arena.

Simmons was drafted by the 76ers as the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft out of Louisiana State University but then missed the entire 2016-2017 because of a foot injury. He played in the next four seasons as a member of the 76ers, but struggled in the 2021 season again, missing every game due to mental health and a back injury.

In February, the 76ers traded Simmons to the Nets for star guard James Harden. Simmons did not play a single game for the Nets at the end of the 2021-2022 season after he tried to rehab a back injury.

Simmons was healthy and ready to play to start the 2022-2023 season, and on Tuesday night, he returned to Philadelphia to face his former team for the first time since he was traded.

The Wells Fargo Center, home of the 76ers, has a promotion for its fans: if an opposing player misses both free throws in the second half of the game, all fans will receive free chicken nuggets. The promotion is called “Bricken for Chicken.”

Early in the third quarter, Simmons was fouled and went to the free-throw line to shoot two free throws. He missed the first free throw, and the crowd cheered loudly, hoping he would miss the second.

“You hear the crowd; for Ben Simmons, foul called on De’Anthony Melton,” TNT play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson said. “They call it Bricken for Chicken, and if you miss two in the second half, nuggets for everyone! So that’s why they’re so fired up.”

Simmons took the second free throw and missed. Wells Fargo Center erupted with cheers as play continued.

“Giannis Antetokoumnpo obliged a couple of days ago, and now Ben Simmons will feed them all here!” Anderson added.

“Marketing genius,” analyst Candace Parker said.

