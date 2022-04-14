WATCH: Phillies Fan Airmails Mets Fan’s Phone Into The Outfield Then Makes a Break for It

The 2022 MLB season only kicked off a week ago but it’s already produced plenty of viral content, including Wednesday night during the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets game.

Those fans are known to butt heads from time-to-time. But one Phillies fan had enough of the Mets fan he had been jawing with — eventually launching the fan’s phone into left field, making a run for it afterwards.

The Mets fan clearly started the altercation, but chucking his phone onto the field was surely uncalled for on the part of the Phillies fan.

The alternate angle is priceless as the Mets guy can’t believe what just happened.

There are a lot of supporting characters in the whole incident, including the mom waving and yelling “bye” to the New York fan while grabbing her kid with the other arm. Priceless. Credit to the big guy also for coming over and trying to stop the chucker from leaving the scene as the security person on hand had no chance at defusing the situation by themselves.

The Mets fan decided to stick around and watch his team go on to win the game, 9-6, heckling the home crowd as other fans started to have enough of the obnoxious Mets fan.

“The entire stadium is laughing at you dickhead” – @philly_captain pic.twitter.com/CnKuvXhzzk — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) April 14, 2022

“Who’s the one laughing?” The Mets fan replied.

“Actually, I think the entire stadium is laughing at you dickhead,” one Phillies fan responded as the Mets fan sarcastically gave thumbs-up to the camera.

