WATCH: Philly High Schooler Runs Third Fastest Outdoor Mile in History

Okay all jokes aside, a pretty impressive feat did happen on the track recently when Gary Martin of Archbishop Wood High School in Philadelphia ran a sub four-minute mile at the Philadelphia Catholic League Outdoor Championship meet earlier this week.

Martin, clocking in at 3:57:98, became the 14th high school athlete to achieve the milestone time and the sixth fastest as well.

Take a look at his supporters cheering him on as he achieves the “AMAZING feat.”

Truly remarkable stuff.

Martin joins Virginia high schooler Alan Webb (2001) and Jim Ryun (1965) from Wichita, Kansas as the three fastest outdoor times in high school track history. Both Webb and Ryun are former Olympians with Webb breaking Ryun’s almost 50-year-old record with a 3:53:4 in 2001, and Martin has said competing at the Olympics is his ultimate goal as well.

Martin, currently a senior at Archbishop Wood, plans to run track at the University of Virginia in the fall.

