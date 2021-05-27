WATCH: Pittsburgh Pirates Resemble Slapstick Comedy Team in One of the Dumbest Baseball Plays You’ll Ever See

This remarkable Major League Baseball play is either the result of shrewd trickery by the baserunner, or a lack of awareness from the first baseman.

Somehow, Chicago Cubs Javy Báez fooled the Pittsburgh Pirates defense into a comedy of errors on what should have been a routine groundout to third base. Not only did Báez arrive safely to first, but he advanced to second and drove in a run.

Pirates third baseman Erik González scooped the grounder and fired it across the diamond to Will Craig. But instead of just stepping on first for the force out to end the inning, Craig chased Baez down the line who retreated back toward home plate. As Craig jogged after Báez in search of the tag, Cubs’ baserunner Willson Contreras alertly hustled from second and eluded the tag as he slid into home.

Focused on the play at the plate, first base was now left unattended, allowing Báez to sprint back up the line. As Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier attempted to cover first, the throw from catcher Michael Pérez bounced into the outfield, allowing Báez to grab another base and advance to second. On the next play, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ singled, scoring Báez from second.

As the befuddling play began, the Pirates broadcast crew happened to be interviewing team bench coach Don Kelly. But Kelly didn’t address the errant play by the Pirates, he hung up the headset and didn’t return to for further questions.

Watch above via, AT&T Sportnet Pittsburgh

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]