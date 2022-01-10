WATCH: Police Are Called as Rowdy Georgia Fans Bark at Indy’s Iconic St. Elmo’s Restaurant

Georgia fans arrived to Indianapolis in droves over the weekend and they were intent on making themselves heard ahead of Monday’s national championship game against Alabama.

For many, one of their first stops was Indianapolis’ famous St. Elmo’s steakhouse, where it seemed like a busload of Georgia fans ended up Saturday night. While at the fine dining eatery, Georgia fans began chanting and barking in unison. Among the diners was Georgia sports reporter Radi Nabulsi, who shared video of the fanfare on social media.

They are calling the Dawgs in Indianapolis landmark St. Elmos I can’t take you people anywhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/ml6eV4uZGZ — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 10, 2022

“Ain’t nothing finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan,” one fan can be heard yelling in the video, prompting others to join in with “GO DAWGS!”

That might fly in a Georgia bar, but not all Indy locals were thrilled with the takeover of the city’s oldest steakhouse.

While much of the dining room joined the ruckus, at least one person was so displeased with the antics that they called local police to restore order in the room. Shortly after posting the video, Nabulsi tweeted pictures of the police speaking to some of St. Elmo’s patrons.

The cops showed up pic.twitter.com/woCYb2wxxF — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 10, 2022

The national championship game is set for Monday night at 8pm on ESPN from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, as Georgia will attempt to prevent Nick Saban from earning his seventh title as head coach of Alabama.

