WATCH: Portland Trail Blazers Create Music Video While Being Stuck on a Plane For 7 Hours

Several members of Portland Trail Blazers passed the time by making their own music video while the team was stuck on a plane for seven hours due to a snowstorm.

On Wednesday, the Trail Blazers were set to depart from Portland International Airport on their chartered flight to Sacramento. Thanks to the weather, that flight was not to be, and after being stuck for almost seven hours it was finally canceled.

While the 15-man squad was waiting on the plane for those long hours, star guard Damian Lillard delivered the lyrics they created, to the tune of Tomorrow 2 by Glorilla and Cardi B. The result was an impromptu music video shoot.

The video begins by showing the interior of the plane before zooming in toward Lillard for the performance.

“Man, how the fuck we stuck up in the snow? Guess we fly this bitch tomorrow,” the star rapped. “Back stuck on the plane, I might have to buy a fit tomorrow. And it’s cuffin’ weather, grab ya bitch; she might get hit tomorrow.”

Lillard, posing in sunglasses and a winter hat, read their lyrics off his phone screen as his teammates danced along in the background.

“Shooters in the locker room like we the Wizards, got me tight, stuck up in this fucking blizzard!” Lillard said.

The 10-year NBA veteran released different songs throughout his career. He goes under the rap name of Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Lillard and rapper Snoop Dogg collaborated on a song in 2021 that paid homage to the late, great NBA star Kobe Bryant. The song was featured in the video game NBA 2K21.

The Blazers were scheduled to fly out of Oregon Thursday morning, according to a source. They will play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night for the one-game road trip.

Portland sits 12th in the NBA’s Western Conference standings, but they appear to lead the league in songs made while stuck on a plane due to a blizzard.

Watch above via @DamianLillard on Instagram.

