WATCH: Raging Baseball Player Brutally Hits Umpire with Bat During Violent Mid-Game Attack in Dominican Republic

After an argument seemingly over balls and strikes, a Dominican Republic baseball player brutally hit the umpire with his bat during a horrific on-field attack.

According to MLB Insider Hector Gomez, the incident took place Sunday during a tournament in the San José de Ocoa Peasant League.

Un jugador golpeó con un bate a un árbitro durante un encuentro de béisbol sostenido este domingo en la continuación de la Liga Campesina de San José de Ocoa. (🎥 @Ocoaenred / @NavasMundial) pic.twitter.com/7duDURhPzB — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 24, 2021

After being thrown out of the game, Elvis Lebrón can be seen charging the umpire and shoving him before viciously hitting him with a bat. Lebrón starts walking back to the dugout, but when the umpire stands back up, the enraged baseball player turns around and fires his helmet at the officiator.

Players and coaches from both dugouts then intervened. And as someone attempts to grab the bat out of Lebrón’s hand, he charged the umpire a third time.

Gomez later tweeted that Lebrón was affiliated with the Chicago Cubs, but the organization quickly cut ties with their prospect following the incident.

Former MLB player, Delmon Young was suspended 50 games in 2006 for throwing his bat at a minor league umpire while he was a prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays. As bad as that was, the attack by Lebrón was on another level, sparking MLB insider Gomez to suggest Lebrón should face serious criminal charges.

Este señor debe ser expulsado de por vida de toda actividad deportiva y de recreación y, al mismo tiempo, debe ser sometido a la acción de la justicia por intento de homicidio. https://t.co/LWn8qnNFLH — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 24, 2021

“This man must be expelled for life from all sports and recreation activities and, at the same time, must be brought to justice for attempted murder,” Gomez wrote, via translation.

Gomez reported Lebrón was arrested by local police, but did not state the charges. According to Gomez, the umpire continued calling the game despite being hit with a bat, and was brought to a hospital about an hour later.

