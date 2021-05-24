comScore Baseball Player Elvis Lebrón Attacks Umpire with Bat

WATCH: Raging Baseball Player Brutally Hits Umpire with Bat During Violent Mid-Game Attack in Dominican Republic

May 24th, 2021
 

After an argument seemingly over balls and strikes, a Dominican Republic baseball player brutally hit the umpire with his bat during a horrific on-field attack.

According to MLB Insider Hector Gomez, the incident took place Sunday during a tournament in the San José de Ocoa Peasant League.

After being thrown out of the game, Elvis Lebrón can be seen charging the umpire and shoving him before viciously hitting him with a bat. Lebrón starts walking back to the dugout, but when the umpire stands back up, the enraged baseball player turns around and fires his helmet at the officiator.

Players and coaches from both dugouts then intervened. And as someone attempts to grab the bat out of Lebrón’s hand, he charged the umpire a third time.

Gomez later tweeted that Lebrón was affiliated with the Chicago Cubs, but the organization quickly cut ties with their prospect following the incident.

Former MLB player, Delmon Young was suspended 50 games in 2006 for throwing his bat at a minor league umpire while he was a prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays. As bad as that was, the attack by Lebrón was on another level, sparking MLB insider Gomez to suggest Lebrón should face serious criminal charges.

“This man must be expelled for life from all sports and recreation activities and, at the same time, must be brought to justice for attempted murder,” Gomez wrote, via translation.

Gomez reported Lebrón was arrested by local police, but did not state the charges. According to Gomez, the umpire continued calling the game despite being hit with a bat, and was brought to a hospital about an hour later.

