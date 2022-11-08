WATCH: Rapper Meek Mill Pulls a Larry David, Trips Referee While Sitting Courtside At Sixers Game

Rapper Meek Mill tripped NBA referee Brent Barnaky during the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Phoenix Suns Monday night — in an incident which echoed a famous Curb Your Enthusiasm moment involving Larry David and Shaq.

Mill sat courtside in between the scorer’s table and the 76ers bench, and as play returned toward that end of the court, Barnaky did not see the rapper’s foot and got tangled up with Mill — causing him to hit the deck. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers got up from the bench to help Barnaky back to his feet.

“He tripped on Meek Mill; that was Meek Mill over there!” NBA TV’s Grant Hill said.

Mill compared the incident to lyrics in Jay-Z’s song “Empire State of Mind.”

“Hov once said I be spiked out I can trip a referee lol I apologized to him that’s brazyyy tho,” Mill tweeted out after the game.

Hov once said I be spiked out I can trip a referee lol I apologized to him that’s brazyyy tho 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9FoZ75N61s — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 8, 2022

In a 2001 episode of Larry David‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm, David’s character famously tripped then-Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq went to check into the game as he ran past David, who sat with this legs extended like Mill did Monday night, and tripped over David’s foot which caused the star center to get taken out of the game due to injury.

Fortunately for Mill and the real-life scenario that happened Monday night, Barnaky was not injured and could continue to work the rest of the game. The 76ers defeated the Suns 100-88.

Watch above via NBA TV.

