WATCH: Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Shuts Down Sideline Interview With NBC Reporter in Totally Cringe Fashion

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had an awkward exchange with NBC’s Melissa Stark after she asked him about making a quarterback change in the middle of a game.

Between the first and second quarters of the Ravens playoff matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Stark pulled Harbaugh to the side for a one-on-one interview. The Ravens started their second-string quarterback, Tyler Huntley, in place of star quarterback Lamar Jackson — who missed the final five games of the season due to a left knee injury. And when Stark questioned Harbaugh about potentially bringing in the team’s third-stringer, he was none too pleased.

“Tyler Huntley, with that interception, you said we might see Anthony Brown. What will that take?” Stark asked.

Harbaugh gave an awkwardly reply, and promptly shut the interview down.

“We’ll just see how the game goes, okay? Thanks,” Harbaugh told Stark, while smiling.

The Ravens’ head coach walked away before play resumed. NBC’s Sunday Night Football announcers Cris Collingsworth and Mike Tirico tried to make light of Harbaugh’s unpleasant response.

“John was trying to keep that smile going, wasn’t he?” Collingsworth said. “Melissa struck a couple of nerves there down there.”

“He had the politician smile going,” Tirico added. “That’s for sure.”

Huntley remained in the game throughout, but the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs with a 24-17 loss.

Stark is in her first year as the sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football. She left the NFL Network to replace Michele Tafoya after NBC and Tafoya parted ways following the end of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Watch above via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com