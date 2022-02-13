WATCH: ‘Razzle Dazzle’ Play Call Leads to Shocking First Touchdown of Super Bowl LVI for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals first touchdown pass of the game came from a surprising source, with running back Joe Mixon stepping up to make the throw.

The Bengals have one of the best quarterbacks in football with rising star Joe Burrow leading them to the Super Bowl in just his second NFL season. But as described by NBC play-by-play voice Al Michaels, the “razzle dazzle” second and goal play call by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor caught the Los Angeles Rams by surprise.

It was the first passing attempt of Mixon’s NFL career, as the running back joined Trey Burton, Antwaan Randle El, Lawrence McCutcheon, and Robert Newhouse as other non-quarterbacks to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Watch above via NBC.

