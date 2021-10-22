WATCH: Reggie Miller’s Must-See Reaction After Getting SHOCKED By NBA Honor was Priceless

The NBA tipped off its 75th season in league history this week and as part of the celebration, they compiled a list of the greatest players ever. Reggie Miller made the cut and his TNT colleagues surprised him with the honor.

50 names were grandfathered onto the list, having already announced the 50 greatest players for their half-century celebration in 1996. That left 25 names to add, which ended up being 26 because of a supposed tie.

Now a longtime analyst for TNT, Miller joined Inside the NBA Thursday night and unexpectedly received the news that he was one of the honorary team’s new additions.

After Ernie Johnson broke the news, Miller went through multiple stages of joy as he tried to process the information. The legendary shooting guard was taken aback, confused and shocked before he let out a scream, smiled, and began to get a little choked up.

“Wooooaaah!,” Miller yelled after realizing he made the roster. “Okay. Wow. I’m a little flustered right now. We all know this is very subjective…There’s great players on this list. Looking at the first 50, everyone absolutely deserves to be on that list. I wasn’t going to be upset if I wasn’t…I’m a little shaken right now because I wasn’t expecting to be on that list, truthfully.”

Miller was already in his 10th season and well established as a future Hall-of-Famer when he was omitted from the first list, so making the 75th anniversary team 25 years later was far from an expectation. You can see the full list by clicking here.

Watch above via TNT

