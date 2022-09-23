WATCH: Roger Federer Calls It a Career in Tearful Goodbye After Doubles Loss Alongside Rafael Nadal, Who Weeps

Roger Federer ended a legendary career Friday night in London alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal, who joined him in doubles for his final ride into retirement.

The two-decade ambassador for the sport of tennis played his final match, losing alongside Nadal. The duo represented Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

They were defeated.

Federer cried, as did Nadal, the moment it sank in the former wad headed into retirement at age 41.

Federer said he was not sad, but grateful to have laced up his shoes for a final time.

“Look, it’s been a wonderful day,” he said. “I told the guys I’m happy, I’m not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time, and everything was the last time.”

Federer added:

It’s been wonderful, and of course playing with [Nadal] on the same team, and having all the guys here and all the legends, Rocket, Stefan Edberg. Thank you. It is amazing, it really is. I didn’t want it to feel lonely out there. It felt lonely for a second when they told me to come out one more time, it didn’t feel great. But to say goodbye in a team, I always felt I was a team player at heart.

“It’s been great, it’s been so much fun, it’s been amazing. Thank you, everybody,” he said. “I’ve had so many people cheer me on. You guys here tonight, it means the world.”

Federer had not played tennis competitively since last summer after he underwent knee surgery. He finished his career as a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion.

